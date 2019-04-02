|
Brian Berger
CHILLICOTHE - Brian P. Berger, age 34, of Rogers Park, IL, formerly of Chillicothe, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at his home.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at noon at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Deaf Ministry at Ravenswood Baptist Church or Gideon International.
Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019