Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Berger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Berger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brian Berger Obituary
Brian Berger
CHILLICOTHE - Brian P. Berger, age 34, of Rogers Park, IL, formerly of Chillicothe, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at his home.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at noon at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Deaf Ministry at Ravenswood Baptist Church or Gideon International.
Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
Download Now