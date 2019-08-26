|
|
Brian Brooks
WASHINGTON - Brian L. Brooks, 67, of Chillicothe, IL, formerly of Washington, IL, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at 2:17 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
He was born on August 10, 1952, in Joliet, IL, the son of the late James and Etta Staples Brooks. He married Suzanne K. Coon on June 24, 1972, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington.
Surviving are his wife; three sons, Brian (Tara) Brooks II of Bethalto, IL, Daniel (Joni) Brooks of Chillicothe, IL, and Michael (Vicky) Brooks of Peoria; four grandchildren, Taylor, Alia, Brayden and Jordyn; one brother, Ric (Charlene) Brooks of Pensacola, FL; two nephews, J.R. Brooks and Bryan Thomas; and one niece, Rebecca Fabish.
Brian was a veteran of the Illinois Army National Guard. He worked for 30 years as a machine operator for Caterpillar Tractor Company, retiring in 2002. Brian also served on the Washington High School Board (1997 to 2001) and the 12th Man Board (1987 to 1996). Brian enjoyed canoeing and fishing and was a loyal Bears and Cubs fan. Most of all, Brian enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and grand pups.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of his life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be given to TAPS.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019