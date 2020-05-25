|
|
Brian H. Ely
TOULON - Brian H. Ely, 63, of Toulon went to be with his Lord Jesus on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 8:35 a.m. at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Brian was born on October 18, 1956, in Kewanee, IL, the son of Harold and MaryAnn Ely. He married Marilyn Folkers on September 21, 1980. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Jarod and Tenneille Ely and Ethan Ely, both of Toulon; one daughter, Jenna and Matthew Bennett of Houston, TX; his five grandchildren, Hunter, Jonathan, Lydia, Ariella and Esma; his father, Harold and Barb of Toulon; parents-in-law, Harold and Joyce Folkers of Polo; and two sisters, Melanie (Tom) Boudreau and Lorene (Stan) Foglesong of Toulon.
He was preceded in death by his mother, MaryAnn Ely; and his son, Bradon Ely.
Brian attended West Jersey Grade School, Toulon High School class of 1974, and in 1978, graduated from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana with a degree in Ag Econ. He farmed with his father for 40 years, along with full-time crop adjusting for 13 of those years. As a young farmer, he was an IL County Fair Ag Inspector and sold Archer Oil and Great Lakes Seed Corn. He loved his family, vegetable garden, livestock, attending his children's many school/sporting events, family fun at Oak Run, family genealogy, Wheel of Fortune and Fox News. Brian was an 8 gallon blood donor. He was a numbers guy, loved working with finances and could quickly recite dates of significance. He was also involved with many community groups: Soil and Water board, Pork Producers, Elmira Mutual Board for 17 years and President for the last 3 years. He was West Jersey Township Clerk for over 20 years, Township Assessor, and on the West Jersey Cemetery Board. He attended Toulon United Methodist Church, Riverside Community Church Peoria, and a founder of The Gathering Church in 2017. He also was involved in numerous ministries and bible studies through the years.
A vehicle visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming at 101 S. Galena Ave. A funeral service will be on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Pastor John King will officiate. Burial will be in West Jersey Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bradon Ely Scholarship or The Gathering Church.
Condolences may be left at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 25 to May 27, 2020