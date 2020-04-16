Home

Brian K. Kjellenberg


1938 - 2020
Brian K. Kjellenberg Obituary
Brian K. Kjellenberg
YATES CITY - Brian K. Kjellenberg, 81, of Yates City, passed away on Monday morning, April 13, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 27, 1938 in Galesburg, the son of Meredith "Copper" and Dorothy (Brown) Kjellenberg. He was reared and educated in Elmwood, IL. He attended Elmwood Schools and graduated from Elmwood High School in 1956.
He married Carol Gingerich on October 24, 1969 in Farmington; she survives. Also surviving is one daughter, Anne (Kenn) Stufflebeam of Farmington; two granddaughters, Meredith and Alexis; four step-siblings, Pam (Jack) Ferran, Gary (Sylvia) Norton, Mark (Brenda) Norton, Lane (Julia) Norton, and several nieces and nephews.
Brian retired from the Air National Guard in 1993, after retirement he returned to school and pursued a degree in Art. For the past few years, he continued his art education and worked in the sculpture lab with other students at Bradley University. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elmwood.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded through Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Burial of ashes will be held at a later date in Yates City Cemetery. Memorials can be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elmwood or to Yates City Fire Department. To leave online condolences please visit www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020
