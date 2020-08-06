Dr. Brian Lantman

MORTON - Dr. Brian Lantman, an optometrist and resident of Chattanooga, TN, died unexpectedly on July 24th at the age of 50 while house-hunting in Anderson, SC.

He is survived by his parents; wife, Selena King; their son, Zane Collin Lantman, and stepdaughter, Nadia Elise King; his two children Bailey Michele Lantman and Nicholas Wyatt Lantman from his first wife Nicole Brewer; his brother Ed Lantman; and his stepsisters Lori Ann (Nick) Wallace and Kim (Chris) Williams. He was preceded in death by his stepmother (Bonnie Lantman) and both sets of grandparents.

Brian was born on October 16th, 1969, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Edward Lantman and Gerry Bowers. Growing up in Morton, Illinois, he also graduated from Monmouth College (Illinois) and Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tennessee. Brian was very passionate about donating his time and energy to the homeless and those less fortunate. During his time as an optometrist student, he volunteered numerous times in Costa Rica in order to provide eyecare to those in need. He also volunteered with Remote Area Medical (RAM) for over 15 years and with Homeless Healthcare in Chattanooga for 7 years, giving free eye exams. On April 18, 2015, Brian coordinated an event with RAM and Homeless Healthcare that provided over $44,000 of free eye care to the homeless.

Brian will be greatly missed as a husband, father, son, brother, and friend by all who knew him.

Cremation rites were accorded by Heritage Funeral Home in Chattanooga, and a celebration of life was held for him in Peoria, Illinois on August 1st.



