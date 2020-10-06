Brian Woertz

MAPLETON - Brian Woertz, 49, of Mapleton ascended into Heaven on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at his home.

Brian was born in Peoria on March 12, 1971, to Patty and Keith Woertz, and they survive. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Liz; daughter, Addison (aka #1) Woertz; step-daughters, Kylie and Hailey Guyon; sister, Christina (Gavin) Pitcher; nephews, Garrett and Gage Pitcher; beloved dog, Champ; and many special friends, the greatest of which was his savior, Jesus Christ.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Margery H. and Harold L. Woertz and Betty L. and Merlyn R. Fitch.

Brian was an avid Cubs and Cowboys fan and enjoyed spending time on the lake. A proud graduate of Bradley University and owner of Central Illinois Business Services, he possessed an ease of making meaningful connections with people wherever he went and he loved his community.

Cremation has been accorded. A visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the funeral home, with Dr. Dean Follis officiating.

Memorials may be made to "Arms Around Addi" or Theresa Tracy Strive to Survive.

Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



