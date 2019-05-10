|
|
Bridgett McDonald
PEKIN - Bridgett I. McDonald, 65, of Pekin passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria. She was born August 2, 1953 in Pekin to Thomas M. and Erma M. Menghi McDonald; her parents preceded her in death. Bridgett was the beloved niece of the late Calvin and Mary Dalcher. She is survived by her cousins, Mary Ann Ladendorf, Susan G. (Steve) McLoughlin, Robert C. (Pam) Dalcher, Allan (Daryl Lynn) Etzbach, Diane Kopp, Dennis (Nancy) Krenz, Jen (Gary) Mazaroff and their children and grandchildren, Shanna (Aaron) Siltman, Ramie (Brad) Nauman, John (Jeana) McLoughlin, Matthew (Hannah) McLoughlin, Jenna McLoughlin, Josh (Tasha) Dalcher, Ainsley (Justin) Reeise, David Etzbach, Paul Etzbach, Mark Etzbach, Hunter Krenz, Noel Krenz and all of their children as well. The family would like to thank her friend and caregiver, Monique Sheff. Bridgett graduated from Pekin Community High School in 1972 and Illinois State University. She retired from Tazewell County Resource Center in Social Services. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin; where she was active in the St. Joseph Adult Choir, St. Joseph Resurrection Choir, CCW, St. Vincent de Paul Society and was a very passionate volunteer for many organizations. Bridgett was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Rosary at 4 p.m. at Abts Mortuary in Pekin. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin with burial following at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pekin. Father Michael Andrejek will officiate. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul food pantry or the St. Joseph Parish Center Building Fund in her name. The family has entrusted Abts Mortuary in Pekin with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at abtsmortuary.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 10 to May 12, 2019