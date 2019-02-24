Brigita Joseph Pulimootil

PEORIA - Brigita Joseph Pulimootil, 77, of Peoria passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.

She was born on September 11, 1941, in Kavalam, Kerala, India, to Chacko J. and Annamma Chacko Vadaparambil.

She was married to Pulimootil J. Joseph on April 18, 1966, in Kerala, India. He passed away on June 30, 1997.

Also preceding her in death are four brothers, Jose J. Vadaparambil, Scaria J. Vadaparambil, Peter Thomas Vadaparambil and Paul J. Vadaparambil; one sister, Alyamma Punnoose; and her daughter-in-law, Dinnu Joseph Pulimootil.

Surviving are her daughter, Sunita (Joseph) Kottoor of Peoria, IL; one son, Sunil Pulimootil of Moorpark, CA; and seven grandchildren, Samuel Kottoor, Rachel Kottoor, Mariel Kottoor, Brigitte Pulimootil, Elizabeth Pulimootil, Teresa Pulimootil and Angelina Pulimootil. She is also survived by two brothers, Lukose J. Vadaparambil and John J. Vadaparambil; and three sisters, Leelamma Polycarp, Juliamma Jose and Ammini Joseph, all in Kerala, India.

She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 6001 N. University St., Peoria, IL 61614, with a visitation from 9 a.m. until the start of mass. The Rev. Thomas Taylor will officiate. Visitation will also be on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., also at the church, with a recitation of the rosary at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in West Peoria.

Memorials may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, 8630 N. Route 91, Peoria, IL 61615.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2019