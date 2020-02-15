Home

Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
305 N Galena Ave
Wyoming, IL 61491
(309) 695-3131
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
305 N Galena Ave
Wyoming, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Catholic Church
Wyoming, IL
Brittany R. Schaffer


1993 - 2020
Brittany R. Schaffer Obituary
Brittany R. Schaffer
WYOMING - Brittany Schaffer, 26, of Wyoming, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11:50 p.m. at home, surrounded by family, after her long battle with cancer.
She was born May 20, 1993, in Peoria to parents, Lori Smith and Larry Schaffer.
A funeral mass will be on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Wyoming. Father John Cyr will officiate. Burial will be in St. Dominic Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming.
For full obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020
