Brittany R. Schaffer
WYOMING - Brittany Schaffer, 26, of Wyoming, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11:50 p.m. at home, surrounded by family, after her long battle with cancer.
She was born May 20, 1993, in Peoria to parents, Lori Smith and Larry Schaffer.
A funeral mass will be on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Wyoming. Father John Cyr will officiate. Burial will be in St. Dominic Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming.
