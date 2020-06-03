Bruce A. Andrews
PEORIA - Bruce A. Andrews, age 84, of Peoria passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Heritage Health in Chillicothe.
Bruce was born on July 8, 1935, in Lansing, Michigan, to Robert L. and Rachel L. (Lowery) Andrews. He married Virginia Kirby in 1957, and later married Janet (Thompson) Tyler in 1989. Janet preceded him in death on May 18, 2020. Also preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Robert; and two sisters, Avaline and Georgia.
Surviving are his children, Carol (John) Toris of Milwaukee, WI, and Brian (Cullen Elliot) Andrews of Lake Worth, FL; two step-children, Scott (Shelly) Tyler of Lake Charles, LA, and Lisa (James Schmidt) Tyler of Oregon City, OR; and two step-grandchildren.
Bruce graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting for Michigan State University. He had a long career as an accountant for Caterpillar. After retiring, Bruce received his Master's Degree in Liberal Arts from Bradley University. Bruce was very active in his church, Westminster Presbyterian Church in Peoria, serving as an elder and singing in the choir, and was involved with community outreach. He enjoyed traveling, music and theatre and was an avid Cubs fan.
Bruce's family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff of Heritage Health and Harbor Light Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Cremation rites will be accorded and internment will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. No services will be held at his time. Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.