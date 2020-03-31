|
|
Bruce C. Simpson
PEORIA - Bruce C. Simpson, 81, of Peoria passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Grand View in Peoria.
He was born on January 22, 1939, in Peoria, the son of Clifford and Ruth (Gansch) Simpson. He married Judith Ann Lawrence on February 11, 1961, in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are two children, Gregg (Karen) Simpson of Edwards and Lynn Weeks of Edwards; four grandchildren, Sarah (Joe) Zwick, Jessica Simpson, Kyle Weeks and Jared Weeks.
He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Bruce was a United States Army National Guard veteran. He was in the printing business, last working as owner of Edward Hine Printing Company in Peoria. Bruce was an avid golfer and hunter. He belonged to Mt. Hawley Country Club, where he served on different committees and boards. He hunted at the Rice Pond Preserve Duck Club, spending many days in the duck blinds, accompanied by his beloved dogs, especially Callie. He was a volunteer for Easter Seals and a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, where he served as an usher.
We would like to thank OSF Hospice and Grand View for all their loving care of Bruce.
Due to the mandated "Shelter in Place Order," there will be no visitation. A private graveside service will take place at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria, also due to the Covid–19 outbreak. The Rev. Chip Winter will officiate.
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church or OSF Hospice or Grand View.
Online condolences may be left for Bruce's family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020