Bruce E. Mercer
VERMONT - Bruce E. Mercer, age 67 of Vermont, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at his cabin in rural Rushville, IL. He was born on August 18, 1952 in Macomb, IL, the son of Whitney and Mary Ellen (Hickle) Mercer. Bruce married Anita Bollinger on November 9, 1974 in Browning, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are his three sons, Josh Mercer, Adam (and Dawn) Mercer, and Brian (and Amy) Mercer, all of Vermont, IL, his mother Mary Ellen Farwell of Astoria, IL, and 8 grandchildren.
Bruce was preceded in death by his father Whitney and his sister Jeanette Walters.
He worked at Caterpillar for over 30 years and was owner and operator of Mercer's on Main Bowling Center in Vermont since 2010.
Services will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Shawgo Memorial Home in Astoria, IL. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the services. Interment will be in the Vermont Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Vermont Fire Department or the Vermont Memorial Ball Park. To view the Bruce's entire obituary log on to shawgomemorialhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019