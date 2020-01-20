|
Bruce E. Thompson
METAMORA - Bruce Evan Thompson, 76, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 2:47 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on August 29, 1943, in Peoria, IL, to Evan and Louise (McCormick) Thompson. He married Paulette M. Grebner on August 7, 1965, in Peoria, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Paulette of Metamora; daughter, Amie Williams and her husband, Derek Grow, and son, Rob Thompson and his wife, Amy Shelton, all of Portland, Oregon; and sister, Terrie Thompson of Rolling Meadows, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bruce worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company for 30 years, retiring in 1988. He enjoyed music, motorcycles, trucks, fishing in Canada, rodeos, camping, traveling, spending time with his children and their activities and all their many friends and, especially, the family cottage on Pearl Lake in Red Granite, Wisconsin.
Bruce was a member of Christian Union Church in Metamora, Caterpillar UAW, Woodford County Izaak Walton League, Ducks Unlimited, three fire departments with Caterpillar, Germantown Hills and Metamora, and Masonic Taylor Lodge #98 in Washington, IL.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life with be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Kouri's Grille and Bar in Germantown Hills.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the MTHS Drama Department or MTHS Football Program, both at 101 West Madison Street, Metamora, IL 61548; Metamora Fire Department, 120 South Davenport Street, Metamora; or Germantown Hills Fire Department, 313 Prairie Avenue, Germantown Hills, IL 61548.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020