Bruce Eades

EAST PEORIA - Bruce Eades of East Peoria passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the age of 80.

Born in Peoria on August 21, 1940, to Gilbert and Mary Cooper Eades, he married Pat Rutledge in 1962, and she survives.

Also surviving are his sons, Jeff (LeeAnn) Eades and Steve Eades; grandchildren, Nick, Matthew (Kiersten), Kevin, Tim and Bailey; great-grandchildren, Mikalah, Lucas and one on the way; brother, Dan (Rose) Avino; and sister, Debbie Avino.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry; and sister, Marcia.

Bruce retired from Keystone Steel and Wire in 2001 after many years of dedicated service.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Remmert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



