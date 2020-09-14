1/1
Bruce Eades
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Eades
EAST PEORIA - Bruce Eades of East Peoria passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the age of 80.
Born in Peoria on August 21, 1940, to Gilbert and Mary Cooper Eades, he married Pat Rutledge in 1962, and she survives.
Also surviving are his sons, Jeff (LeeAnn) Eades and Steve Eades; grandchildren, Nick, Matthew (Kiersten), Kevin, Tim and Bailey; great-grandchildren, Mikalah, Lucas and one on the way; brother, Dan (Rose) Avino; and sister, Debbie Avino.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry; and sister, Marcia.
Bruce retired from Keystone Steel and Wire in 2001 after many years of dedicated service.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Remmert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
3096999613
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Remmert Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved