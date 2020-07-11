1/1
Bruce Nelson Tolf
1957 - 2020
WASHINGTON - Bruce Nelson Tolf, 63, of Washington passed away at 4:05 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Washington Senior Living.
He was born on February 21, 1957, in Peoria to Robert and Betty (Harding) Tolf.
Surviving are his mother, Betty Tolf; one son, Nathan Tolf; Nathan's mother, Vickie Tolf; one brother, Randy (Char) Tolf; and two sisters, Terrie (Jerry) Lamprecht and Sylvia (Gary) Norton.
Bruce was preceded in death by his father and one son, Lucas Tolf.
Bruce worked as a civil engineer tech for STS and later worked as an entertaining door greater at Walmart. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and enjoyed fishing and the bands, Chicago and the Eagles. Bruce was known as the life of the party.
Private graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Trivoli Cemetery in Trivoli, IL. The Rev. Walter Carlson will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded with Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, IL.
Memorials can be made to the St. Jude's Children Hospital in honor of Ila Pruitt.
To make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Trivoli Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL 61531
(309) 245-2452
Memories & Condolences
July 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
