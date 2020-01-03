Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Mark Catholic Church
Peoria, IL
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Mark Catholic Church
Peoria, IL
Bruce Willman Obituary
Bruce Willman
PEORIA - Bruce Michael Willman, 62, of Peoria passed away on Thursday, January 1, 2020 of Glioblastoma at Rosewood Care Center in East Peoria. He was born July 23, 1957 in Peoria to Kenneth and Genevieve (Alig) Willman. He married Susan P. Helmers September 24, 1982 at St. Mary's in Metamora; she survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Ruth Elaine Willman, Kendra Willman; granddaughter, Alexis Willman; mother, Genevieve Willman; siblings, Mona (Steve) Robinson, Naomi Willman, Perry (Deb) Willman, Valarian (Allison) Willman, Donata (Ken) Ripper, Leslie Willman, Margo (Michael) Devitt; mother-in-law, Marjorie Helmers; as well as many nieces and nephews. His father preceded him in death December 4, 2014. Bruce proudly owned Willman's Print & Mail and was a former manager of Kinney Shoes. He was a member of the Washington Illinois Knights of Columbus and Saint Mark Catholic Church in Peoria where a memorial mass will be held on January 11th at 11am, visitation at 10am. Memorials may be made to marklinderwalkforthemind.org or St. Vincent De Paul at St. Mark in his name. The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -