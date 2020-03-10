|
|
Bruno Palmer
PEORIA - Bruno D. Palmer, 91, of Peoria passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Peoria.
He was born on August 31, 1928, in Peoria to A. Domenick and Rubina (Gentile) Palmer. He married Martha Watkins on April 18, 1953, in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are their two daughters, Michele (Thomas) Green of Peoria and LuAnn (Michael) Clark of Shenandoah, VA; four grandchildren, Benjamin Green, Katie Clark, Nicholas Clark and Abigail Clark; one sister, Ruby "Boots" White of Peoria; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Joe; and three sisters, Anita "Bibe," Angeline "Babe" and Matilda "Till."
Bruno served in the U.S. Army and worked at the family business, Palmer House, until going to work for Santa Fe Railway as a Railroad Engineer until he retired. He was a graduate of Manual High School, where he played multiple sports. He carried on his love of sports by playing in area adult leagues into his 50s. He was a member of the Peoria Elks Lodge #20 and the American Legion Post 979 in Bartonville.
A memorial service will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Inurnment will follow the service at the Parkview Cemetery Chapel of Peace in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020