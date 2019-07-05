|
|
Bryan R. Kinnikin
PRINCEVILLE – Bryan Ray Kinnikin, 69, of Princeville, passed away on Friday, July 5th, 2019 at 3:29 a.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born on April 4, 1950 in Litchfield, IL the son of Grover and Edna (Schuette) Kinnikin. He married Sandra K. Scire on April 25, 1970 in Staunton, IL; she survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Justine (Mitch) Bryant of Gillespie, IL, Janelle (Jeramie) Krey of Washington, IL and Jenna (Jake) of El Paso, IL; seven grandchildren, Lauren Bowman, Mackenzie and Addison Bryant, Savannah and Caleb Krey, and Jaelynn and Jordyn Krones; one great-grandson, Nash Bowman and one great-grandchild is on the way; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Jerry Kinnikin and one sister, Sharon Kuba.
Bryan graduated from Illinois State University and began his teaching and coaching career in Charleston, IL, and later taught Social Studies, Science, Health, PE and Driver's Ed at Princeville Junior/Senior High School until he retired in 2004. He coached several sports, including head football and softball coach. He was an avid golfer and member of Lake Calhoun Country Club, enjoyed playing cards, and also was a St. Louis Cardinal's fan.
Bryan's funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. Rev. Zach Waldis will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. also at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Akron Princeville Ambulance or Akron Princeville Fire Department. Online condolences may be left for Bryan's family at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019