Bryan "Bronco" Wilkinson

PEORIA - Bryan "Bronco" Wilkinson, 60, formerly of Peoria, died at 4:55 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the home of his daughter, Ashley and son-in-law in Carbondale, IL.

Bryan was born in Peoria, IL, on March 27, 1960, to Albert James and Betty Good-Wilkinson. He attended Manual High School, where he met his ex-spouse, Alesia Johnson-Wilkinson.

Bryan was hard working, oftentimes working two jobs. Bryan had a strong love for spending time with his children, family and friends. He enjoyed taking walks with his grandchildren and had a love for dogs, German shepherds in particular. He was known for his smile and infectious personality. He didn't know a stranger.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories, three sons, Brandon Wilkinson of Peoria, Ill., Brock (Shutoni) Wilkinson of Madison, WI, and Brent (Ronnisha) Wilkinson of Peoria, IL; one daughter, Ashley (Daniel) Booth of Carbondale, IL; three sisters, Marigold (Danny Jones) Hanson, Cynthia Wilkinson and Pamela Jones, all of Peoria, Ill.; a host of nieces and nephews; and 11 beloved grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Albert, Steven, Robert and Jeffrey; and one sister, Greta Wilkinson.

A memorial service will be planned to honor Bryan's life at a later date.



