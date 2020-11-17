1/1
Bryan "Bronco" Wilkinson
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bryan "Bronco" Wilkinson
PEORIA - Bryan "Bronco" Wilkinson, 60, formerly of Peoria, died at 4:55 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the home of his daughter, Ashley and son-in-law in Carbondale, IL.
Bryan was born in Peoria, IL, on March 27, 1960, to Albert James and Betty Good-Wilkinson. He attended Manual High School, where he met his ex-spouse, Alesia Johnson-Wilkinson.
Bryan was hard working, oftentimes working two jobs. Bryan had a strong love for spending time with his children, family and friends. He enjoyed taking walks with his grandchildren and had a love for dogs, German shepherds in particular. He was known for his smile and infectious personality. He didn't know a stranger.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories, three sons, Brandon Wilkinson of Peoria, Ill., Brock (Shutoni) Wilkinson of Madison, WI, and Brent (Ronnisha) Wilkinson of Peoria, IL; one daughter, Ashley (Daniel) Booth of Carbondale, IL; three sisters, Marigold (Danny Jones) Hanson, Cynthia Wilkinson and Pamela Jones, all of Peoria, Ill.; a host of nieces and nephews; and 11 beloved grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Albert, Steven, Robert and Jeffrey; and one sister, Greta Wilkinson.
A memorial service will be planned to honor Bryan's life at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved