Buck Slater
1954 - 2020
WASHINGTON – Robert "Buck" W. Slater Jr., 66, of Washington, passed away at his home with his family by his side at 6:04 am Thursday, May 28, 2020.
He was born March 9, 1954 in Peoria to the late Robert W. Slater Sr. and Melba Gene Slater. He married Cindy Ward in Washington on June 30, 1979. She survives.
Also surviving are two children, Matt (Allison) Slater, Jennica Slater (Craig Crawford); granddaughter, Sylvia; three sisters, Jackie Gustavson, Susan (Jeff) Birkel, and Patti Heavrin.
There will be a drive thru visitation (Legion Road entrance) Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 1 to 2:30pm at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Private burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Buck's son, Matt, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Illinois Cancer-Care.
Buck's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
Funeral services provided by
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
