Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haensel Funeral Home
501 S ORCHARD ST
MACKINAW, IL 61755
(309) 359-3221
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Castle Bible Church
Mackinaw, IL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Castle Bible Church
Mackinaw, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
New Castle Bible Church
Mackinaw, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Byron Zehr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Byron D. Zehr


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Byron D. Zehr Obituary
Byron D. Zehr
MACKINAW — Byron Dean Zehr 90, of Mackinaw, IL, passed away and went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, while surrounded by his family.
He was born to Reverend Reuben and Magnalena (Lehmann) Zehr on May 15, 1929, in Normal IL. Byron married Patricia Otto on April 19, 1951 in Normal IL; she is deceased.
Byron worked at Scott Air Force Base, Continental Airlines, Ford Motor Company and retired from Caterpillar Tractor Co. on June 1, 1994.
Surviving are his children, Jeff (Bev) Zehr, of Green Bay, WI; Rick (Pat) Zehr, of Mackinaw, IL; Cindy (Mike) Aberle, of Pekin IL; Dawn (Paul) Barnes, of Mackinaw, IL; Melissa Zehr, of Mackinaw, IL; Kim (Dan) Peressini, of Columbus, OH; Thad (Carol) Zehr, of Mackinaw, IL; Brett (Christine Zehr), of Mackinaw, IL; Michelle (Troy) Zehr, of Mackinaw, IL.; Sarah (Darrell) Balch, of Mackinaw, IL; and Lyn Donovan, of Mackinaw, IL. He was blessed with 39 grandchildren and 64 great-grandchildren. He was survived by two sisters. He was proceeded in death by one sister and one brother and two grandchildren.
He was a member of New Castle Bible Church. Memorials can be made to New Castle Bible Church or South Side Mission.
Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements.
Services will be at New Castle Bible Church in Mackinaw with Pastor Kevin Sauder and Pastor Phil Somers officiating. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Church from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11 a.m., with a visitation one hour before the service.
The family would like to thank Methodist Hospice Care for their excellent care.
Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Byron loved and served the Lord quietly and wholeheartedly his entire life.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Byron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -