Byron D. Zehr
MACKINAW — Byron Dean Zehr 90, of Mackinaw, IL, passed away and went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, while surrounded by his family.
He was born to Reverend Reuben and Magnalena (Lehmann) Zehr on May 15, 1929, in Normal IL. Byron married Patricia Otto on April 19, 1951 in Normal IL; she is deceased.
Byron worked at Scott Air Force Base, Continental Airlines, Ford Motor Company and retired from Caterpillar Tractor Co. on June 1, 1994.
Surviving are his children, Jeff (Bev) Zehr, of Green Bay, WI; Rick (Pat) Zehr, of Mackinaw, IL; Cindy (Mike) Aberle, of Pekin IL; Dawn (Paul) Barnes, of Mackinaw, IL; Melissa Zehr, of Mackinaw, IL; Kim (Dan) Peressini, of Columbus, OH; Thad (Carol) Zehr, of Mackinaw, IL; Brett (Christine Zehr), of Mackinaw, IL; Michelle (Troy) Zehr, of Mackinaw, IL.; Sarah (Darrell) Balch, of Mackinaw, IL; and Lyn Donovan, of Mackinaw, IL. He was blessed with 39 grandchildren and 64 great-grandchildren. He was survived by two sisters. He was proceeded in death by one sister and one brother and two grandchildren.
He was a member of New Castle Bible Church. Memorials can be made to New Castle Bible Church or South Side Mission.
Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements.
Services will be at New Castle Bible Church in Mackinaw with Pastor Kevin Sauder and Pastor Phil Somers officiating. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Church from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11 a.m., with a visitation one hour before the service.
The family would like to thank Methodist Hospice Care for their excellent care.
Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Byron loved and served the Lord quietly and wholeheartedly his entire life.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019