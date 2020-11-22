1/1
Byron "Louie" Davenport
1948 - 2020
SECOR - Byron L. "Louie" Davenport, 72, of Secor, IL, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at his home, with his wife by his side. He died of cancer caused by Agent Orange from his service in Vietnam. He fought a long, hard battle.
Louie was born in Streator, IL, on September 14, 1948, to Byron O. and Irene M. Imm Davenport. He graduated from Eureka High School and ICC. Louie was first married to Sarah Colburn, and they had one son, Daniel Davenport. He shared a love story many years ago with Diane, and they then rekindled their love in 1987. He proposed to her in a tree, bear hunting in Canada. On May 14, 1988, he married Diane (Stringer) Albertson in Eureka, IL, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. He built the church, and theirs was the second wedding in the new church. They were married for 32 years, and she survives.
Also surviving are his son, Daniel Davenport of West Yellowstone, Montana; his daughter, Mandy (Brett) Kupferschmid of Eureka; and two step-daughters, Allysia (Kevin) Rogles of St. Louis, MO, and Amanda Albertson of Jefferson City, MO; along with his grandchildren, Gillian, Mitch, Hannah, Waylon, Bryce, Marissa and Adrian. Further surviving are his brothers and sisters, Les (Connie) Davenport, Doug (Susan) Davenport, Regina (Jim) Davis, Donna (Dave) Meyers and Gary (Susan) Davenport. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews; his father-in-law, Ivis Stringer of Washburn; and sisters-in-law, Pam (Landy) Tangbakken of Roanoke and Carolyn (Roger) Kenagy of Eureka.
His parents and mother-in-law, Barbara Stringer, preceded him in death.
He served his country in Vietnam in the 1st Cavalry 2/8 Battalion Headquarters Co. with sergeant's rank. Louie was a skilled carpenter and owned Davenport Construction in Eureka, IL. He built and remodeled homes in the area for many years, including his home in Secor. Louie took great pride in their home and spent much time perfecting it. He was grateful for his customer's loyalty throughout his career, where many customers became life-long friends.
He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eureka, the Carpenters Union, American Legion Post 466 of Eureka, VFW and Eureka Sportsmen's Club. He had countless good friends he held close to his heart. His cancer care providers became friends, story sharers and fishing partners. He loved to bow hunt and had three deer in Pope & Young and countless other trophies. He also so enjoyed mushroom hunting, camping and frying fish. Cooking over an open fire was a favorite. He loved to cook and was very competitive in the kitchen. Louie made numerous pieces of furniture, many from wood he had harvested. He gardened with a passion, sharing with his friends, neighbors and nurses too.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and due to the pandemic, a gathering to celebrate his life will be held next summer. Burial of his remains will be private, with military honors rendered.
If you wish, a donation may be made to Eureka Sportsmen's Club, P.O Box 44, Eureka, IL; or the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at P.O. Box 46, Secor, IL 61771.
Mason-White Funeral Home In Washington, IL, is assisting the family with services. His memorial website may be viewed at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
