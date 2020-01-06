|
C. Emerson "Slug" Slager
HOPEDALE - C. Emerson "Slug" Slager, 97, of Hopedale passed away at 3:55 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Hopedale Hospital.
He was born on October 28, 1923, in Nip 'n Tuck, IL, to Clarence William and LaFern Arwine Slager. He married Lois A. Stanley on October 19, 1947, in East Peoria, and she passed away on June 21, 2015.
Surviving are two sons, Jess (Linda) Slager and Joe (Alice) Slager, both of Hopedale; two daughters, Leilani Smock of Hopedale and Sandy (Timothy) Wier of Lincoln; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Slug served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He then worked for TP&W Railroad and farmed in the Hopedale area for many years.
He was a member of Living Hope Community Church in Hopedale and a member of the Masonic Lodge,and served as a founding member of Hopedale Rescue Squad. He was a fixture at the coffee pot at the Hopedale Agri Center in Hopedale for over 50 years.
He enjoyed spending time at his grandchildren's sporting events.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Living Hope Community Church in Hopedale, with military honors following the service. Pastor Roger Springer and Frank Brozenec will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, both at the church. Cremation will be accorded following the service. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to his church or Hopedale Rescue Squad.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020