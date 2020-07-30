C. Rodney Boynton
RUSHVILLE — Charles Rodney "Rod" Boynton of Morton, Illinois passed away at home on July 28, 2020. Rodney was born on April 8, 1931 to the late Clarence Rodney Boynton and the late Margaret Whitney Boynton. Rod married Sara Ann Haney on June 14, 1953 in Rushville, Illinois. She survives him. Also surviving are three daughters, Suzanne (Alan) McCoy of Canton, Illinois; Shelly Jane (James) Johnson of McKinney, Texas; and Carrie Boynton (Michael) Cadieux of Bloomington, Illinois; one sister Luan Schirmer of Glendora, California. Also surviving are eleven grandchildren, James M. (Andrea) Johnson of McKinney, Texas; Nicholas R. (Lindsay) Johnson of Arlington, Texas; JoelRodney B. (Ilya) Johnson of Richardson, Texas; Marquis D. (Nancy) Johnson of Long Beach, California, Frank J. Johnson, Isaiah R. Johnson, Katrina M. Johnson all of McKinney, Texas; Ryan J. McCoy of Morton, Illinois; Tyler J. (Gwen) McCoy of Pekin, Illinois; Bailey N. Cadieux and Abby L. Cadieux of Bloomington, Illinois; a sister-in-law Linda Haney of East Peoria, Illinois. Also surviving are seven great grandchildren Tyler M. Nadler, Teigan J. and Corbin B. McCoy, Piper M., Quinn C., and Noah J. Johnson; and Amari K. Johnson. All his grandchildren called him "Buppa" from infancy to present. Rod graduated with a B.A. in Business Administration from Knox College in 1953. At Knox he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. He worked 38 years for Caterpillar Inc. in various foreign sales marketing positions. He was a District Representative in Mexico and Puerto Rico, Marketing Department Manager of Caterpillar Brasil, S.A.; South America Sales Manager of Caterpillar Americas Co. Rod retired January 1994. He was proud of his successful lifetime career at Caterpillar. Rod and Sara lived 11 years with their daughters in Mexico City and Monterrey, Mexico; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Sao Paulo, Brazil. Later he and Sara lived 8 years in Coral Springs, Florida while he traveled to South America. After retirement they traveled extensively with a travel trailer in the USA. Rod was a member of American Legion Post 26 of Vermont, Illinois. He served in the U.S. Army 1953-1955. He loved to hunt deer and quail, and to fish for bass. He was a loving husband, and devoted to his large family.
Visitation will be at Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville, Illinois on August 3 at 11:00 am to 1:00 pm followed by a graveside service at 1:30 pm at Vermont Cemetery in Vermont, Illinois. James M. Johnson will officiate. Memorials may be made to The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Private condolences & expressions of sympathy may be sent through the Worthington Funeral Home website at www.worthingtonfh.com