Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calvary Bible church
Lacon, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Bible church
Lacon, IL
Calvin D. Snow


1940 - 2019
Calvin D. Snow Obituary
Calvin D. Snow
LACON — Calvin "Cal" David Snow, age 79, of Lacon, IL died Thursday, August 9, 2019 at his residence. Born August 1, 1940 in LaSalle, IL to Norman and Edith (Traeger) Snow, Cal married Sue Schell on June 3, 1974. Preceding him in death were his parents and his brother Paul N. Snow. Surviving are his wife; four daughters, Rachel (Tim) Collins of Lacon, IL, Jen (Andrew) Fitzgibbon of Louisville, KY, Shannon (Phil) Lang of Normal, IL, and Jessica (Greg) Whittet of Honolulu, HI; 14 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Cal graduated from LaSalle-Peru High School and Normal University (ISU). He taught 32 years at IVC High School in Chillicothe. He was and member of Calvary Bible Church in Lacon. He loved to challenge people to think, but first and foremost, he wanted to introduce them to his Savior, Jesus Christ.
A visitation will be held at Calvary Bible church in Lacon, IL on Friday, August 16th from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. with funeral services the next day, Saturday, August 17th, at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Joe Bella and Tom Nofsinger will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Calvary Bible Church in Lacon, IL or Crossroads Church in Webster, WI.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019
