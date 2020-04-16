|
Calvin Grogan
EAST PEORIA – Calvin E. Grogan, 86, of East Peoria, passed away peacefully at 1:20 am Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Serenity Assisted Living in East Peoria.
He was born February 25, 1934 in Willow Springs, MO to Earl Edward and Thelma Alberta Lee Grogan. He married Anna M. Miller in Peoria on September 3, 1954. She preceded him in death on December 5, 2016. He was also preceded in death by one son, Calvin Edward Grogan; half brother, Lloyd Wheeler; and half sister, Frieda Dean.
Surviving are two daughters, Libby (Roger) Thomas of East Peoria, Susan (Jonathan Myers) Grogan of Bloomington; granddaughter, Korinne (Jonathan) Kettle; grandson, Adam Latta; four great-grandchildren, Tristan, Rowan, Ben, Bella; brother, Kenneth (Connie) Grogan of Sunnyland; and half brother, Bud Wheeler of Mexico, MO.
Calvin worked as a machine repairman at Caterpillar Inc. for 40 years before retiring. In the early years when he worked at Caterpillar, he also worked part time as an auto body repairman in the Peoria area. He loved NASCAR and rebuilding old cars, belonging to two area street rod clubs. He volunteered for various projects with his car clubs.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the - Central Illinois Chapter.
Per his wishes cremation rites will be accorded with no services at this time. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Calvin's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020