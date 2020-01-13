|
Calvin Hartter
EUREKA - Calvin C. Hartter, 95, of Eureka, IL, passed away at 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
He was born on December 10, 1924, in Eureka, IL, to Sam and Anna Schurch Hartter. He married Rosemary S. Sharp on January 13, 1946, in Eureka, IL. She passed away on February 18, 2018.
Surviving are three daughters, Janet S. Holliger of Eureka, IL, Doris (Jess) Lionberger of Dallas City, IL, and Charlotte Liggett of Lincoln, NE; one sister, M. Jane Hartter of East Peoria, IL; two grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Martha Grusy; one brother-in-law, Alf Grusy; and one son-in-law, Kenneth Liggett.
Calvin farmed, drove a school bus for Unit #140, sold Pioneer seed corn, and worked for the ASCS office in Eureka. He served on the boards of Farm Service, ASCS and Cruger-Grainland Elevator. He was also a member of the Eureka Christian Church, where he served as deacon.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. The Rev. Jennie Churchman will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to services on Wednesday. Private burial will be at Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka.
Memorials may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020