Camellia "Cam" Ann Conibear Paulin
PEORIA - Camellia "Cam" Ann Conibear Paulin, 77, of Peoria, formerly of Albany, Ga., passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
Cam was born on June 16, 1942, in Peoria to Robert and Alice (Comstock) Conibear. She married Roger Paulin on June 14, 1980, in Morton. He preceded her in death on November 21, 2019.
She was also preceded in death by one infant daughter, Angela; and one brother, Thomas Conibear.
Cam is survived by two daughters, Alicia (Brad) Woodworth of Dunlap and Donna (Steve) White of Deland, Fla.; three grandchildren, Ryan Connor, Ethan Woodworth and Ryder White; one brother, Timothy Conibear of Los Asos, Calif.; and one sister, Cecellia Clifton of Cocoa, Fla.
Prior to graduating from Morton High School, Cam enjoyed spending her childhood years in the community, working and socializing at her family's business, Conibear Drugstore.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Albany, Ga.
Cam retired from the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany, Ga., and was very active in the Marine Corps League.
She was very involved in Meals on Wheels and Habitat for Humanity.
Cam loved traveling and visiting family with her husband.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial of cremated remains will be in Roberts Cemetery in Morton at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Albany, GA, 220 N. Jackson St., Albany, GA, 31701; or to the Marine Corps League.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019