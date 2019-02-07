Home

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
(309) 263-7426
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
Cara "Sue" Hunsley


Cara "Sue" Hunsley Obituary
Cara "Sue" Hunsley
MORTON – Cara "Sue" Hunsley, 80, of Morton, passed away Wed. Feb. 6, 2019, at OSF Richard L. Owen Hospice Home in Peoria.
Cara was born on May 3, 1938, in Golden Pond, Ky., to Clarence and Velma (Futrell) Berkley. She married Donald Hunsley on April 5, 1958, in East Peoria, Ill. He preceded her in death on March 18, 1990. She was also preceded in death by one brother.
Surviving are her children, Tim (Tina) Hunsley of Elmwood, Ill. and Shellie Zahran of Peoria; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two brothers, Clarence "Bud" (Jane) Berkley and Jerry (Janet) Berkley, both of East Peoria; and one sister, Barb (Jay) Jeakins of Chillicothe, Ill.
Cara worked for Witzig's shoe department. She then later worked for Farm and Fleet in the women's and children's clothing departments from 1978 until 1998.
She found joy in spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed crafts, cross stitching, crocheting
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Rev. Brock Winkler officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10 and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, both at the funeral home. Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owen Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.
To view Cara's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019
