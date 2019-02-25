|
|
Cara L. Oertle
GREEN VALLEY - Cara L. Oertle, 59, of Green Valley passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, at her home.
Cara was born on July 25, 1959, in Peoria to Debs and Betty (Thompson) Baldovin. She married Bob Oertle in 1977. He survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Tiffany (Jason) LeCornu of Green Valley; one son, Aaron (Jenn) Oertle of Marquette Heights; and two grandchildren, Aja Oertle and Riley Oertle. She is also survived by three brothers, Bryan (Brenda) Baldovin of Morton, Barry (fiancée, Patricia Coleman) of Morton and Bradley (Jeri) Baldovin of Morton; two sisters, Debbie (Dale) Weeks of Mackinaw and Teresa Ritter of Morton; and her stepmother, Sally Baldovin of Washington.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Monica Plunk; and her foster parents, Harold and Alice Zimmerman.
Cara loved her animals, including her dog, TBone; and horse, Shay.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society (TAPS), in memory of Cara Oertle.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019