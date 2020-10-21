1/1
Carl A. Spencer Jr.
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl A. Spencer Jr.
CHILLICOTHE - Carl Augustus Spencer Jr., age 72, of Chillicothe passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at his home.
Carl was born on April 21, 1948, in Lincoln, Illinois, to Carl Augustus and Helen Mildred (Girdler) Spencer. He married Trudy Jo Ohlmann on August 2, 1974, in Chillicothe.
Surviving are his wife, Trudy; his children, Myron Spencer of Chicago, IL, Carl (Chrissy) Spencer III of Chillicothe, IL, and Carissa (Alyssa) Isbell of Washington, IL; one grandson, Ridge; and one brother, Paul (Jean) Spencer of Waynesville, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Joseph and Thomas Spencer.
Carl served in many branches of the military, starting with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1967 to 1970, and then serving in the IL Air National Guard, IA Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserves, until he retired in 2008 as Chief Warrant Officer. Carl also retired from Caterpillar in 2011, after 39 years of service. He was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church and was a life member of the AMVETS Post 99. Carl enjoyed spending time with his family, woodworking and refinishing furniture.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe, with visitation held one hour prior to the service at the church. Wearing of masks and social distancing will be in effect. Interment with military honors will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Crossroads Baptist Church or Illinois Cancer Care Foundation for Multiple Myeloma Research. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Weber - Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Service
02:00 PM
Weber - Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weber - Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weber - Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved