Carl Bowers Phelps
CREVE COEUR~ Carl Bowers Phelps, 87, of Creve Coeur, passed away at 8:20 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home.
He was born October 8, 1932 in Kickapoo to Forrest and Mabel (Bowers) Phelps.
Carl married the love of his life Wilma English on June 1, 1953 in Checkrow. She survives.
He is also survived by two sons; Richard (Rhonda) Phelps of Mapleton and Randy (Susan) Phelps of Congerville and one sister, Linda Sullivan of Nashville, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Jeannine Thomas, and two brothers, Elmer and David Phelps.
Carl retired at Caterpillar, Inc. in 1998 after 43 years of service as a machine repairman.
He enjoyed spending time in his garage. He was known as a "Jack of all trades" and loved to tinker with cars. He was a longtime member of Averyville Baptist Church in East Peoria and volunteered as their bus mechanic. He was also a volunteer, with the Creve Coeur Fire and Rescue Department. He was known to go to area nursing homes and preach services and play music on his keyboard.
His private graveside services will be held at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria officiated by Pastor David Coyle.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur.
Memorial contributions may be made to OSF Hospice, 2265 West Altorfer Drive, Peoria, Illinois 61615 or Averyville Baptist Church, 1070 Spring Bay Rd, East Peoria, IL 61611.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020