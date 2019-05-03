|
Carl Bresko
PEORIA - Carl Aaron Bresko, 49 of Kingwood, TX, formerly of Peoria, died Friday, April 26, 2019 in San Diego, CA after a 13 year battle with brain cancer.
He was born on November 15, 1969 to Michael and Carole (Sievert) Bresko at OSF in Peoria, IL. Surviving are his wife Deborah (Vidosic), and their three children Daniel, Matthew and Julianne. His parents Mike and Carole, his sister Leslie (Doug) Peplowski and their children Jake, Noelle, Anna, Ella
and Ava Peplowski and a brother Aaron (Traci) Bresko and their child Alyssa and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Carl and Doris Bresko, Howard and Marcella Sievert and an Uncle Joe Bresko.
Carl was a scholar/ 3-sport athlete who attended Washington Grade School and Woodruff HS in Peoria. He attended and graduated from the US Naval Academy in Annapolis where he played football and baseball for the midshipmen. Carl served in the fleet for 5 years with the Navy stationed in Charleston, SC (USS Mount Baker) and Corpus Christi, TX (USS Devastator) with two deployments to the Middle East.
Upon leaving the Navy, Carl worked a number of jobs, must notably with Pfizer Pharmaceuticals in Peoria and DaVita Dialysis in Kingwood, TX.
He loved his kids, family and the outdoors with a special passion for the ocean and saltwater fishing. Carl always said that he could see God most clearly in His creation! Through all the years of treatment, he took up his cross and never once complained.
A memorial mass will be offered at St. Mary of Lourdes Church in Germantown Hills, IL at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15th with Fr. Greg Jozefiak officiating. A brunch and celebration of life will follow immediately in the parish hall.
Carl's ashes will be buried at sea with full military honors off San Diego later this month. For details check with Featheringill Mortuary of San Diego online at: featheringillmortuary.com
Memorials can be made to the American Brain Tumor Association online at: abta.org or by calling 1-877-227-7487. We ask for your prayers for a cure so that no one else has to ever suffer through this terrible disease.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 3 to May 5, 2019