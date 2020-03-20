|
|
Carl D. Kleen
METAMORA – Carl D. Kleen, 73, of Metamora, IL, died of heart failure at 4 am Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Snyder Village in Metamora, IL.
Born on August 26, 1946 in Streator, IL to Melvin and Audrey Crew Kleen, he married Candace "Candy" Elms on January 21, 1984 in Eureka, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are 1 son, Brian (Terri) Kleen of Metamora, 2 sisters, Christine Lybeck of Washington, IL and Nancy Roggy of Morton, IL, 4 grandchildren, Jessica (Michael) Scheirer, Stronghurst, IL, Michael (Cheyanne Lash) Kleen, Roanoke, IL, Zachary (Samantha Rediger) Kleen, Washburn, IL and Margaret "Maggie" Kleen, at home and 1 great-granddaughter, Adalynne Kleen, Roanoke, IL, plus several nieces/nephews and several great-nieces/nephews.
Carl worked for Caterpillar Tractor Co. and later was a self-employed Railroad Contractor and helped establish the family business, Kleen Cut Services in Metamora, a commercial turf maintenance business.
He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Metamora and was active with the Izaak Walton League, Woodford County Chapter. Carl enjoyed fishing, jet-skiing, riding dirt bikes and was a great steak chef. He loved his weekly fishing tournaments with his son and grandsons and always took the time to enjoy a cold beer with family and friends.
Services will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Metamora.
Memorials may be made to , St. Mary's School in Metamora or the Izaak Walton League, Woodford County Chapter.
Carl's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to his family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020