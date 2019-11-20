|
Carl Glover
EAST PEORIA - Carl Glover, 81, of East Peoria passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at his home in East Peoria.
He was born on July 14, 1938, in Peoria, IL, to Leo and Dorothy (Wolf) Glover. He married Jeanne Parker in 1966 in Peoria.
Surviving are his loving wife, Jeanne of East Peoria; one son, John Glover, also of East Peoria; a granddaughter, Jessica Lear of North Pekin; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kimberly Lear; and his loving dog, Lexie.
Carl served in the U.S. Army from 1958 until 1961. He worked in the Bottling Dept. at Pabst Brewery for over 20 years, and then was the co-owner of J & J Toppers with partner, Jim McDowell, for over 31 years. Carl enjoyed fishing and camping with his wife, Jeanne, and many fishing buddies. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, and loved trips to Las Vegas.
Carl was known for his amazing sense of humor and was famous for his clever comments..."What's the game... I'll Play." When you were a friend of Carl's, you had a friend forever. He was a man of many talents who was willing to lend a helping hand to any friend in need, whether it was siding a house, plumbing, wiring, installing windows or even cutting down a tree.
A visitation will be Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Remmert Funeral Home. Cremation will be accorded following the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to OSF Hospice or Illinois Cancer Care in Peoria.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019