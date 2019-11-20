Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
(309) 699-9613
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Glover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Glover


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Glover Obituary
Carl Glover
EAST PEORIA - Carl Glover, 81, of East Peoria passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at his home in East Peoria.
He was born on July 14, 1938, in Peoria, IL, to Leo and Dorothy (Wolf) Glover. He married Jeanne Parker in 1966 in Peoria.
Surviving are his loving wife, Jeanne of East Peoria; one son, John Glover, also of East Peoria; a granddaughter, Jessica Lear of North Pekin; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kimberly Lear; and his loving dog, Lexie.
Carl served in the U.S. Army from 1958 until 1961. He worked in the Bottling Dept. at Pabst Brewery for over 20 years, and then was the co-owner of J & J Toppers with partner, Jim McDowell, for over 31 years. Carl enjoyed fishing and camping with his wife, Jeanne, and many fishing buddies. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, and loved trips to Las Vegas.
Carl was known for his amazing sense of humor and was famous for his clever comments..."What's the game... I'll Play." When you were a friend of Carl's, you had a friend forever. He was a man of many talents who was willing to lend a helping hand to any friend in need, whether it was siding a house, plumbing, wiring, installing windows or even cutting down a tree.
A visitation will be Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Remmert Funeral Home. Cremation will be accorded following the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to OSF Hospice or Illinois Cancer Care in Peoria.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.

logo


logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -