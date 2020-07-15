1/1
Carl Harris
1943 - 2020
Carl Harris
PEORIA - Mr. Carl Harris, 76, of Peoria, IL, transitioned from this life at 9:51 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020.
Carl was born on October 26, 1943, in Birmingham, AL, to Mary Faye (McClenton) Harris and Samuel Lomax Sr.
Carl is survived by his loving children, Monek L. Harris, Carl L. Harris and Keith Harris; and siblings, Jacqueline (Cortez) Jackson-Harvey and Samuel Lomax Jr.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Joan Stewart and Mildred Lomax.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Simons Mortuary, with a visitation beginning at 12 noon. Carl will be laid to rest at Historic Springdale Cemetery on Soldiers Hill.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
12:00 PM
Simons Mortuary
JUL
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Simons Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
