Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
Olio Township Cemetery
Eureka, IL
Carl Hirsch


1923 - 2019
Carl Hirsch Obituary
Carl Hirsch
EUREKA - Carl Donald Hirsch, 96, of Eureka, IL, passed away at 8:43 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at his residence.
Carl was born on May 10, 1923, in Chicago, IL, a son of Otto and Henrietta Braun Hirsch. He married Beverly Jo Sutherland on June 18, 1950, in Salem, IL. She passed away on June 5, 2012.
Survivors include one son, David (Nancy) Hirsch of Geneva, IL; one granddaughter, Taylor Hirsch; two grandsons, Zachary (Maggie) Hirsch and Daniel Hirsch; and one great-granddaughter, Evie.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents.
He graduated from Eureka College in 1951. Carl served terms on the Eureka College Alumni Board.
Carl was a member of the Reagan Society, touchdown club and American Legion Post #466 in Eureka.
He was in the United States Army during World War II, serving as a sergeant.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka, where military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post #466 in Eureka. Rabbi Bryna F. Milkow will officiate. There will be no visitation. Cremation will be accorded.
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Eureka College Hirsch Scholarship Fund.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at argoruestmanharris.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020
