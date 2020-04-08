Home

Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
(309) 699-9613
Carl J. Fuller


1932 - 2020
Carl J. Fuller Obituary
Carl J. Fuller
EAST PEORIA - Carl J. Fuller, 87, of Eureka, formerly of East Peoria, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 1:23 p.m. at The Loft in Eureka. He was born on June 23, 1932 in Dongola, IL, a son of Roy V. and Annabelle (Rendleman) Fuller. He married Patricia Smith and she survives.
Carl's graveside service will be private at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
Memorials may be made to The Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing in Eureka.
To view full obituary and to leave online, condolences please visit www.remmertfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020
