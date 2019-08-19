Home

Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Carl J. Hartseil


1931 - 2019
Carl J. Hartseil Obituary
Carl J. Hartseil
MAPLETON - Carl J. Hartseil, 88, of Metamora, formerly of Mapleton, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, in Metamora.
He was born on July 1, 1931, to Adolf and Teresa "Tracy" (Freimuth) Hartseil. He married Thelma Tewell, daughter of Earl and Hazel Tewell, on December 23, 1951, in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Thelma of Metamora; two sons, Kevin (Terri) Hartseil of Morton and Kirt (Betty) Hartseil of Sorrento, FL; six grandchildren, Jackie (Cliff) Anders of Madisonville, LA, Jamie (Oliver Noel) Hartseil of Aiken, SC, Kirt Hartseil Jr. of Sorrento, FL, Lyndsay (Brad) Stoecker of Metamora, Stefanie (Ryan) Wagener of West Peoria and Taylor Hartseil of Henderson, NV; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Emma Prichard; and a brother, Junius Hartseil.
Carl served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a supervisor at Hiram-Walker until its closing. He served as a Limestone Township Trustee for 16 years and was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, the Bartonville American Legion Post 976 and the Leisure group at his church. Carl was a devoted husband and father who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was active in his sons' sporting events and that carried over to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation will be accorded and a memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, with visitation one hour prior to the service at St. John Lutheran Church. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the St. John Lutheran Church. Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019
