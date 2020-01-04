|
Carl L. Stanley
FARMINGTON - Carl L. Stanley, 72, of Farmington passed away at 10:49 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Graham Hospital. He was born on May 3, 1947, in Canton, IL, to Carl L. and Frances (Varnell) Stanley. He married Lou Anne Meehan on October 11, 1969, in Elmwood, IL, and she survives.
Also surviving are two children, Eric (Jennifer) Stanley of Farmington and Dawn (Aaron) Naumann of Farmington; two grandchildren, Drake Runyan of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Dru Runyan of Farmington; two brothers, Randy Stanley of Peoria and Kevin (Brenda) Stanley of Canton; and one sister, Yvonne (Mario) McKeever of Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Gerald Stanley; and two sisters, Karen Loveland and Debbie Atchley.
Carl worked as a life-long farmer and also served as the Trivoli Township Road Commissioner for many years.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial of ashes will be held at a later date at Trivoli Cemetery in Trivoli, IL. Cremation rites will be accorded with Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, IL.
Memorials can be made to the Farmington Rescue Squad 1100.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020