|
|
Carl Larry Kelley
PEORIA - Carl Larry Kelley, 82, of Bloomington, formerly of Peoria, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Bloomington.
He was born on May 29, 1937, in Wahpeton, ND, to Frank and Bertice (McColm) Kelley. He married Barbara Gray on May 1, 1966, in Cuba, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara; their four daughters, Amy (Richard) Kapraun of Peoria, Jennifer (Chad) Phillips of Naperville, Shannon (Michael) Bickett of Plainfield and Erin (Christopher) Cox of Normal; eleven grandchildren, Kyle, Dylan, Tyler, Ryan, Sarah, Carly, Noah, Emily, Colin, Connor and Kellen; and one sister, Mavis Clark of Grandview, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Dean and Al Kelley.
Larry graduated from the University of Kansas, where he played basketball with Wilt Chamberlain. He then began his career with Caterpillar, Inc. in Data Processing, retiring after 40 years in 1999.
His greatest joys in life were his wife, Barbara; coaching and cheering on his daughters; spending time with his grandchildren; and rooting for his KU Jayhawks.
A memorial visitation will be Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to .
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 23 to July 25, 2019