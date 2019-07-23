Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Larry Kelley


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Larry Kelley Obituary
Carl Larry Kelley
PEORIA - Carl Larry Kelley, 82, of Bloomington, formerly of Peoria, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Bloomington.
He was born on May 29, 1937, in Wahpeton, ND, to Frank and Bertice (McColm) Kelley. He married Barbara Gray on May 1, 1966, in Cuba, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara; their four daughters, Amy (Richard) Kapraun of Peoria, Jennifer (Chad) Phillips of Naperville, Shannon (Michael) Bickett of Plainfield and Erin (Christopher) Cox of Normal; eleven grandchildren, Kyle, Dylan, Tyler, Ryan, Sarah, Carly, Noah, Emily, Colin, Connor and Kellen; and one sister, Mavis Clark of Grandview, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Dean and Al Kelley.
Larry graduated from the University of Kansas, where he played basketball with Wilt Chamberlain. He then began his career with Caterpillar, Inc. in Data Processing, retiring after 40 years in 1999.
His greatest joys in life were his wife, Barbara; coaching and cheering on his daughters; spending time with his grandchildren; and rooting for his KU Jayhawks.
A memorial visitation will be Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to .
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 23 to July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now