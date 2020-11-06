1/1
Carl Rowland
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Rowland
PEORIA – Carl Rowland, 80, of Peoria, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria. He was born on October 17, 1940 in Springfield to Curtis Eugene and Ruby Marie (Price) Rowland. He married Barbara J. Graham on March 9, 1974 in Pekin. She survives.
Carl is also survived by his six children, Mike, Brenda (Rick), Russ (Cathy), Rhonda, Jerry (Gail), and Diana (Ray); 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Curtis (Hidwig); and sister, Patty (Pete). He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; and one brother.
Carl worked as a mill operator for Caterpiller, Inc. for 31 years, retiring in 1998.
Carl's funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Rev. Mark J. Henninger will officiate. His visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. also on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Online condolences may be left for Carl's family at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Remmert Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Remmert Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
3096999613
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Remmert Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved