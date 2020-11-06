Carl Rowland
PEORIA – Carl Rowland, 80, of Peoria, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria. He was born on October 17, 1940 in Springfield to Curtis Eugene and Ruby Marie (Price) Rowland. He married Barbara J. Graham on March 9, 1974 in Pekin. She survives.
Carl is also survived by his six children, Mike, Brenda (Rick), Russ (Cathy), Rhonda, Jerry (Gail), and Diana (Ray); 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Curtis (Hidwig); and sister, Patty (Pete). He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; and one brother.
Carl worked as a mill operator for Caterpiller, Inc. for 31 years, retiring in 1998.
Carl's funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Rev. Mark J. Henninger will officiate. His visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. also on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Online condolences may be left for Carl's family at www.remmertfuneralhome.com
