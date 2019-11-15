|
Carl S. Adams
PEORIA - Dr. Carl S. Adams, 88, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away at his home in Jacksonville, FL, on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
He was born on September 19, 1931, in Blue Island, IL, to the late Carl Henry Adams and Conseilla (Connie) Hamilton Derrow.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Thomas (Ted) Adams; and son, Stephen Adams.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Vilane Cherisier Adams; daughters, Colette (Don) Tosby of Colorado and Cindy (Shaun) Kirwan of Illinois; sons, John (Lori) Adams of Texas, Benjamin Adams of Illinois and William Adams of Florida; 2 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Dr. Adams was a Board Certified Surgeon, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a graduate of NIU and UIC College of Medicine (1958). He did his residency at Saint Francis Hospital in Peoria, IL, and an additional 2 years at Veterans' Hospital in Grand Junction, CO. He moved back to Peoria and joined the North Street Clinic for 2 years, then founded Associated Surgical Group, S.C., with his partner, Dr. Robert Hertenstein. He was on staff at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Methodist Medical Center, Proctor Hospital and Eureka Hospital. He was a Clinical Professor of Surgery, working with medical student and surgical residents. Several of his past residents, Dr. Charles Montgomery, Dr. Rich Archer, Dr. Fred Braastad, Dr. Gavish Patel and Dr. Kevin Paulson, joined Associated Surgical Group. Carl joined Dr. Rich Archer on several surgical missions to Haiti.
On June 30, 2003, Carl retired after over 4 decades dedicated to his profession. He loved working on his farm and his deer camp. He enjoyed hunting trips to Canada with his long-time hunting partner, Jim Roodhouse. He dedicated the last years of his life helping a Haitian family gain citizenship.
Carl's ashes will be buried along side his parents, near Braidwood, IL. Carl was a long-time member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Morton, IL. He attend daily mass after he retired and continued attending daily mass in Florida, as long as he was able. A memorial mass will be arranged at a later date.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019