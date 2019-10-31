|
|
Dr. Carl Stephen Adams
PEORIA — Dr. Carl S. Adams, 88, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away at his home in Jacksonville, FL, surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday, Oct. 19th, 2019. He was a General Surgeon at OSF, Eureka and surrounding hospitals in the Peoria, Illinois, area for over 4 decades. He also was part of a medical missionary group in Haiti since 1998. His humanitarian efforts had touched the lives of so many people in his life. Carl loved the outdoors and was an avid deer, duck and goose hunter. He loved to travel to Canada with family and friends to hunt geese.
He was born September 19th, 1931, to the late Carl and Connie Adams. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Ted Adams and son, Stephen Adams. He is survived by his wife, Marie Vilane Adams;
daughters, Coletta (Don) Tosby of Colorado, and Cindy (Shaun) Kirwan of Illinois; sons, John (Lori) Adams of Texas, Benjamin Adams of Illinois, and William Adams of Florida; 2 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
As he wished, he will be cremated and his ashes will be buried alongside his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held on November 2nd, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Oceanway Assembly of God in Jacksonville, Florida.
Cedar Bay Funeral Home, 405 New Berlin Road, Jacksonville, FL. 32218. (904) 714-1110. Online at www.cedarbayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019