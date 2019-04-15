|
Carl W. Becker
BARTONVILLE - Carl William Becker, 88, of Bartonville, IL, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Sept. 14, 1930 in Eureka, KS to Ernest and Sally (Rogers) Becker. He married Dolores Peterson on Aug. 1, 1951 in Raton, NM. She preceded him in death on Feb. 6, 1995 in Pekin, IL. He was also preceded in death by one brother and one sister.
He is survived by five children, Sandra Helm of Bartonville, IL, Carla (Mark) Dolan of Roseburg, OR, Vivian (Kim) Gossett of Bartonville, IL, Patricia (Steve) Isaac of Happy Valley, OR and Richard (Angela) Becker of Bartonville, IL; ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; long-time companion, Eleanor Spengler of Peoria, IL; one sister, Sandra Coley of Anadarko, OK and one brother, William (Jackie) Becker of Spring Bay, IL.
Carl retired as an E6, after 21 years of service in the U.S. Army. He then worked 20 years at Caterpillar Inc. retiring in 1989. He was a member of the Bartonville American Legion Post #979 and the VFW. He was a member of the Creve Coeur Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed dancing and was a member of the Caterpillar Dance Club and the Peoria Prommenaders. He was also a member of the Bethel Lutheran Church in Bartonville.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at Bethel Lutheran Church. Pastor Kara Wiechmann will officiate. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Davison Fulton Bartonville Chapel and 30 minutes prior to services on Friday at the church. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens with military honors. Memorials may be made to the Peoria Area Honor Flight Organization. You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fultonbartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019