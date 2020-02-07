Home

Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
(309) 699-9613
Carla E. Ball


1957 - 2020
Carla E. Ball Obituary
Carla E. Ball
PEORIA — Carla E. Ball, 62, of Peoria passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at her residence.
She was born March 11, 1957, in Peoria to William H. and Clara (Arrington) Ball.
She is survived by her siblings, Larry W. (Charlotte) Ball of East Peoria, Daniel (Elizabeth) Ball of Groveland and Tammy (Mike) Lockhart of Glasford; several nieces and nephews; and her very good friends Carol and Keith Auvil.
Carla is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Michael Ball.
Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Private inurnment at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton, IL, will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carla's name may be made to the , American Diabetes Association, or your local church.
The family would like to give a special Thank You to Carla's good friend Carol and her husband Keith for their love and care of Carla for many years.
Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria is assisting the family.
Online condolences to Carla's family may be made to www.remmertfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
