1952 - 2020
PEKIN - Carla Lowe of Tunas, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in Springfield, Missouri.
She was born Carla Elaine Winn on March 31, 1952, in Pekin, Illinois, to Marshall C. Winn and Geraldine I. Smith, who both survive.
Also surviving are her husband, Jim Lowe; daughter, Lisa (Ticy) Bell; son, Donnie Strange; brother, Dennis (Judy) Winn; sister, Marsha (Mark) Williams; five grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and two great-grandsons.
One grandson preceded her in death.
As Carla requested, there will be no public services, although her family may host a celebration of her life in the future.
Memorial contributions may be sent to a .
Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020
