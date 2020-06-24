Carla Sue Bolton
EAST PEORIA - Carla Sue Bolton, 64, formerly of East Peoria, passed away at 8:40 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at her home in Lockport, surrounded by her family.
She was born on April 23, 1956, in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of Doris Denicus. She was previously married to Stephen Bolton.
Carla is survived by her children, Stephanie (David) Collom of Lockport and Matthew Bolton of East Peoria; grandchildren, Logan Collom, Tyler Bolton, Ayden Bolton and Kaylyn Boulton; sister, Becky Florey of Ft. Myers, FL; and brothers, Kirk (Heidi) Florey of East Peoria and Randy (Karen) Florey of Morton.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Carla worked in the cafeteria at East Peoria Community High School, the Logistics Department at Caterpillar, owned Carla Clean Cleaning Service in Ft. Myers, FL, and worked as a Food Specialist at EduCare Learning Centers.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held at 12 noon at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Pastor James Frye will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour before, beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
To honor her love for her dachshund, Izzy, memorials may be made to Midwest Dachshund Rescue at www.mwdr.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.