Carleen V. Lambie
BARTONVILLE- Carleen V. Lambie, 80, of Bartonville, Illinois, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Unity Point\Methodist Hospital in Peoria, Illinois surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 8, 1940 in Peoria, Illinois to Carl and Viva (Ray) Manz. She married Merlin R. Lambie on August 28, 1960 in Bartonville, Illinois. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2018, exactly two years prior, in Peoria, Illinois.
Surviving are two children, Richard C. (Janice) Lambie of Edwards, Illinois and Jill (Patrick) Thornton of Mapleton, Illinois; four grandchildren, Kayla (Brock DeGood) Lambie, Thomas Thornton, Kylee Lambie and Ryan Thornton.
Carleen worked as a secretary at Caterpillar Inc. for several years and later at Bethel Lutheran Church in Bartonville. She was a member of the Bartonville Femmes Unir Club, former member of the Alpha Park Library Board, Peoria Garden Club, Class of 1958 Lunch Group, Twi-nighters Golf League, Curves Card Club, Red Hat Society and held many positions within these groups. She was a member of the Bethel Lutheran Church in Bartonville, the Miriam Circle and was a choir member. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends, especially her beach vacations in Marco Island. She loved spending time with her family, and made it a priority to attend all her kids and grandkids events over the years.
Due to the COVID restrictions and guidelines, private family funeral services will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church. The services will be livestreamed at Facebook.com\bethellutheranbartonville at 10 a.m. Pastor Kara Wiechmann will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Bartonville. The Davison Fulton Bartonville Chapel will handle arrangements. Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church or to the Bartonville Femmes Unir Club. You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fultonbartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.